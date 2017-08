Texans, Cowboys Preseason Game Cancelled

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – The Cowboys and Texans preseason game set for Thursday night at AT&T Stadium has been cancelled.

ALERT: #Texans wishes for cancellation of game w #Cowboys .desired to return to families in Hou. Wish granted. Game cancelled @1053thefan — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) August 30, 2017

According to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher, the game is being called off so that Texans players can return to their families.

The game was originally slated to be played in Houston, however, due to the city being decimated by Hurricane Harvey flood waters, it was moved to Arlington on Tuesday.

The Texans have been practicing at the Cowboys facilities at The Star in Frisco after they were unable to return home following a preseason game in New Orleans on August 26.

Game proceeds, representing contributions by both clubs and the players, were set to be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund that supports the efforts of the Red Cross and Salvation Army for Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Approximately 40,000 tickets had already been sold for $25 each.

According to the Dallas Cowboys, “Fans who have already purchased tickets may get them refunded. Otherwise, that money will still go toward storm relief.”

“Cowboys officials are in the process of determining whether an event can still be held at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night — be it a practice, a scrimmage, an autograph session or something similar.”

