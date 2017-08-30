Houston Airports Reopening Wednesday Afternoon

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston’s Hobby Airport and Bush Intercontinental Airport are both planning on resuming flights today at 4:00 p.m.

Both airports explained on their Facebook pages they will attempt to begin a phased return to service, with full service expected by this weekend.

Travelers need to contact their air carrier for specific flight status updates regarding their flight.

The airports said, “Only those with a ticket for a confirmed scheduled flight should come to the airport. Many roads around the City of Houston are still unsafe for travel, therefore, we urge all passengers to take their time arriving to the airports and to solidify a safe route to and/or from our facilities.”

“We have heard from many fellow Houstonians who are anxious to return home, to assess their circumstances following the storm and to join our recovery efforts,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Our airports continue to provide a critical link to humanitarian efforts, to the military and to a world willing to support the tough task of getting back to normal.





Jets taxi at an airport. (credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

Bush, Hobby and Ellington airports have all remained open for humanitarian, recovery and military flights throughout the duration of emergency operations for Hurricane Harvey.

Passenger service at the two major airports was disrupted by flooding due to Hurricane Harvey that prevented passengers, crews and ground service personnel from reaching the airports. Mobility has improved significantly in the past 24 hours.