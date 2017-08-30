Official Says Harvey Could Have Damaged 40K Homes

HOUSTON (AP) – The elected official in charge of the county that includes Houston says Harvey could have damaged 30,000 to 40,000 homes.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett told TV station KTRK on Monday that it’s just an estimate officials are discussing, but that it could be even more.

He says some homes have been damaged irreparably and that there will difficult months or even years ahead.

Another official says it’s too early to say if the thousands of Houston-area homes can be rebuilt.

Jeff Lindner of the Harris County Flood Control District says: “When water sits in a house for several weeks, the house begins to degrade.”

About 4,000 homes in the areas near the Addicks and Barker reservoirs have been flooded, some with 3 to 6 feet (90 to 180 centimeters) of water. Linder says some of those will remain flooded “for an extended period of time.”

He says it’s unclear what condition those properties will be in when those residents return.

Lindner says controlled water releases from the two reservoirs continue to flow into Buffalo Bayou, and that some homes in the area could be flooded again. But he expects no additional homes to take on water in the area.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)