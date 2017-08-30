MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE| HOW TO GET REGISTERED WITH FEMA |FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS | SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER

Flood Officials: Houston-Area Reservoirs Near Crest

HOUSTON (AP) – Officials say nearly all Houston-area waterways inundated by Harvey’s record rainfall have crested, but that water levels continue to rise in two flood-control reservoirs.

Jeff Lindner of the Harris County Flood Control District says river levels are going down Wednesday “for the first time in several days.”

Army Corps of Engineers regional engineer Edmond Russo says water in the Barker and Addicks reservoirs in west Houston rose slightly overnight and is likely to crest Wednesday, but slightly below forecast levels.

The reservoirs have received 32 to 35 inches (81 to 89 centimeters) of rain since Harvey hit last weekend, but Russo says less than an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain is forecast in the coming week.

Lindner says “we’re getting very close to the peak of both reservoirs.”

