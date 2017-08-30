Dallas ISD Needs Help Helping Displaced Students

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD is lending a helping hand to families displaced by Hurricane Harvey, by enrolling and feeding displaced students, but the district needs some help, too.

DISD is collecting uniforms, school supplies and backpack donations for students expected to enroll in district schools.

The district has setup a donation collection site for any one who would like to contribute.

Donations can be dropped off at the Dallas ISD’s Education Center, located at 9400 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75233, beginning today through Sept. 8.

Drop off hours are available between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will not accept donation on Labor Day, as the district is closed. Individuals may drop off all items on the first floor, inside the café adjacent to the main lobby.

“Our hearts go out to all the people in the Gulf Coast region who are impacted by this disaster,” said Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa. “When you see the startling images captured in the news, it’s hard to comprehend the devastation. Dallas ISD is committed to doing everything possible to lend a hand during this critical time, including providing clothing and supplies and enrolling students here for as long as needed.”

Dallas ISD is accepting new uniforms and school supplies, for all ages and sizes.

The items to donate are:

white collared shirts

khaki pants

brown or black belts

backpacks

school supplies for grades K to 12

Want to help?

Anyone who would like to serve as a volunteer with Dallas ISD must register by using the district’s volunteer application.