Cougars Head Basketball Coach Kelvin Sampson on Harvey Relief Effort That Went Viral

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – University of Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson joined Mike Meltser and Sean Pendergast during CBS Radio-Houston’s coverage of Hurricane Harvey.
Coach Sampson discussed his challenge to coaches all over the country to donate for the Hurricane relief effort with a tweet over the weekend which went viral and has garnered shipments from sports teams all over the country in a variety of different levels and sports. Listen to that conversation below
#HoustonStrong #ForTheCity #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/aAlkkcNqnE
— Coach Kelvin Sampson (@CoachSampsonUH) August 28, 2017