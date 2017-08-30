UPDATED: Preseason Game Between Texans-Cowboys Game Cancelled; Texans To Return To Houston

ARLINGTON, TX (CBS HOUSTON) – Thursday’s preseason finale between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys which had been moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Monday has been cancelled.

The two teams in coordination with the NFL had moved the game originally scheduled for NRG Stadium to the home of the Cowboys in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey which has had a devastating impact on citizens all along the Texas gulf coast. The The Texans Cowboys, and NFL Foundations all pledged $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston.

Statement from the @HoustonTexans regarding the team returning to Houston today: pic.twitter.com/8epUS6rkAR — Texans PR (@TexansPR) August 30, 2017

“The Houston Texans have made the decision to travel back to Houston after local authorities have now found a safe route for the team to drive home today. The fourth preseason game scheduled for Thursday night in Dallas will be cancelled. At this time, the priority of our organization is getting our players, coaches and staff back home to be reunited with their families, many of whom have been evacuated from their homes and are currently sheltered. The team feels it is imperative to get back home to help the Houston community recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey,” The Texans said in a statement

Both teams also announced that proceeds from the game were to benefit the United Way of Greater Houston as well. According to the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain nearly 40,000 tickets for the game were sold as of Wednesday morning. The Texans ownership group will be making a donation equal to the amount of money that would have been generated from ticket sales.

“Robert, Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair will make a donation equal to the money that would have been generated from ticket sales from Thursday’s preseason game in Arlington to recovery and relief efforts.Fans that have purchased tickets to Thursday’s game will have the option to donate the money to relief efforts or request a refund through Ticketmaster. Further details regarding refunds will be announced later today,” The Houston Texans sincerely appreciate the support shown by the Dallas Cowboys and our NFL family during this difficult time.”

The Texans will have further updates as the week continues.

