Attempt To Scalp Cowboys & Texans Charity Game Tickets Halted

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – It was supposed to be played in Houston, but due to the recent flooding the final Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans preseason game was moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington with proceeds going to disaster relief – until someone got greedy.

With the game suddenly being moved to Arlington, both teams announced that individual tickets to the Thursday night NFL preseason match would be sold for only $25 each, and all proceeds would go to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund that supports the efforts of the Red Cross and Salvation Army for Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Unfortunately, uncaring ticket scalpers jumped on the opportunity to make a few dollars for themselves on the secondary market…until the re-sale companies stepped up and did the right thing.

Stubub, a popular online reseller, decided Wednesday morning not to allow listings for the Dallas vs Houston game.

With further consideration, StubHub has decided to not allow listings for the Cowboys/Texans game and will donate 100% of the profits. — StubHub (@StubHub) August 30, 2017

Tickets are still available thought the Dallas Cowboys website and AT&T Stadium box office.

If you see any other venues or companies attempting to scalp tickets to the game, please let us know.