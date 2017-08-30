MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE| HOW TO GET REGISTERED WITH FEMA |FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS | SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER

Astros To Return Home Saturday To Face The Mets

HOUSTON,TX - MARCH 31: A general view as scene through a fish-eye lens of Minute Maid Park on March 31, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Astros are coming home and will open a three-game series against the New York Mets on Saturday.

The Astros had to relocate their series against the Texas Rangers this week to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, because of catastrophic flooding in the area in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The Astros will return to Houston on Thursday night after their game against the Rangers.

Astros president Reid Ryan says: “We hope that these games can serve as a welcome distraction for our city that is going through a very difficult time. We hope that we can put smiles on some faces.”

The Mets series was scheduled to begin on Friday, but instead a Saturday doubleheader is planned and the finale on Sunday.

