Watt’s Donation Grows, New Goal Set

FRISCO, TX (CBS HOUSTON) – J.J. Watt initially set to raise one half million dollars for relief after Hurricane Harvey. He now has his goal set at $3 million as donations continue to pour in at http://YouCaring.com/JJWatt
The Titans have joined the Texans, NFL, and Patriots in donating to relief efforts.
Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has pledged to Watt’s cause.
If you would like to donate or know someone who would like to donate you can do so at http://YouCaring.com/JJWatt
Follow Stoots on Twitter – @Cody_Stoots