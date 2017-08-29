Texans-Cowboys Game Tickets And Proceeds To Benefit United Way Houston

HOUSTON ( CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and NFL announced on Tuesday that their final preseason game on Thursday, which was moved to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, will serve as a fundraiser for relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The game will kickoff at 7 pm and will now be televised nationally on NFL Network in additional to all local affiliates.

The Texans in a release announced that all game proceeds, representing contributions by both clubs and players will be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston to assist efforts of the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and others for the recovery efforts along the Texas Gulf Coast.

All tickets for the game will be priced at $25 and will be available at Ticketmaster.com starting at 7:00pm Tuesday evening. Tickets will also be made available at the box office at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday from 9am-5pm and on Thursday from 9am until kickoff.

Tickets issued for the game scheduled to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston will not be valid for the rescheduled game in Dallas. All original ticket buyers and purchasers of tickets through the Texans official secondary ticket market (TicketExchange) have been contacted directly about their refund options. No TicketMaster convenience charges will be assessed for tickets purchased for this game.