SMU Offering Free Tickets, Food To Harvey Victims

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – SMU is offering those displaced by Hurricane Harvey free tickets and concessions vouchers for Saturday’s 6:00 p.m. season opener against Stephen F. Austin at Ford Stadium.
Those affected by the storm can contact the SMU Ticket Office at 214-SMU-GAME or use this online form and request tickets and vouchers good for admission, a hot dog and a soda.
The SMU football home opener on Saturday, Sept. 2, will also be a “Salute To Our Heroes” game, serving as a tribute to all active military members and veterans.
Fans can enjoy a free pregame Salute To Our Heroes concert in Doak Walker Plaza starting at 4:30 p.m. featuring Texas country artist Zach Coffey.
Other pregame activities will include a color guard for the presentation of arms, while halftime entertainment will include a tribute performance by the SMU Mustang Band.
The first 5,000 fans to enter Ford Stadium will receive Salute To Our Heroes white-out branded thunder sticks, and all fans are encouraged to wear white.