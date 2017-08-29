Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Holding Emergency Blood Drive

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be holding an emergency blood drive at Alpha Omega Academy in Huntsville on Wednesday.
Due to the weather conditions over the weekend in relation to Hurricane Harvey the GCRBC was unable to collect any blood since Saturday afternoon.
The Blood Center has been unable to collect since Saturday due to weather conditions. While there was an adequate supply to meet the needs of local healthcare facilities and patients prior to the storm, it is now reaching critical levels due to the loss of 3,000 potential donations. They are asking all that can donate at their drive or any other in the area over the next several days is very important.
The drive is at Alpha Omega Academy (3891 SH 30, Huntsville, 77340) on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.