Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Holding Emergency Blood Drive

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be holding an emergency blood drive at Alpha Omega Academy in Huntsville on Wednesday.

Due to the weather conditions over the weekend in relation to Hurricane Harvey the GCRBC was unable to collect any blood since Saturday afternoon.

There has been an adequate supply of blood through the storm, however the GCRBC is at critical levels and needs additional supply to replenish what they have lost after losing out on nearly 3,00 donations while they have been closed. S