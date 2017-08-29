VOLUNTARY EVACUATION NEAR ADDICKS AND BARKER RESEVIORS | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS |FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS | SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER | LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE

Dallas Help For Harvey Evacuees Website

Filed Under: Dallas, flooding, Harvey, houston, Hurricane Harvey, Texas

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights

Listen Live

Listen