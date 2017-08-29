Columbia Lakes Levee In Brazoria County Breached, Officials Urging Residents To Evacuate

HOUSTON – The Columbia Lakes levee in Brazoria County, south of Houston, has breached, officials say, urging residents in the area to evacuate immediately.

Reports say the Brazos river has breached the levee at Columbia Lakes.

#BREAKING: Levee breach on Columbia Lake in Brazoria County. pic.twitter.com/fbO2nYXhsl — Jeff Jamison (@CBS11JeffJam) August 29, 2017

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Brazos River rose to historic heights on Monday, putting the levees at risk of failure.

Officials warned Brazoria County residents to evacuate late Monday night because widespread flooding in the central and western part of the county would be significantly worse than had previously been thought.

Houston has been paralyzed by a storm that struck on Friday and has been parked over the Gulf Coast ever since. More than 30 inches of rain has fallen in some areas and nearly 2 feet more is expected, leading authorities to fear the worst might be yet to come.