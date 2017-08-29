BREAKING: Mayor Turner Issues Curfew Order Within Houston City Limits For Tuesday

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston mayor Sylvester Turner announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that he has issued an executive order for a mandatory curfew within the city limits for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

The curfew will be in effect starting at 10 pm and will end at 5 am. This curfew will remain in effect until further notice.

Mayor Turner indicated that individuals within the city limits do not need to be on the streets or the roads as the recovery effort continues in Houston and in the surrounding communities. He referenced looters and those looking to take advantage of homes being empty as the reason for the curfew.

“No one needs to be on the road or out from ten to five,” Mayor Turner said. “There are too many people from across our city to many residents that are out of their homes and they are in shelters and I don’t want them to have to worry about someone breaking into their homes or looting or doing anything of that nature while they are away”

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said that there have been incidents reported of looters and armed robberies already that they have had to act on in the aftermath of the storm. Acevedo added that those who are out during the curfew hours will be subject to being stopped, questioned, searched and/or arrested.

