Shelters Begin to Open In Austin and Central Texas

AUSTIN (CBS HOUSTON) – [info courtesy of KVUE.com] – Those that have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey and are looking for a shelter in the Austin or Central Texas area have several locations they can enter.

The Travis County Emergency Operations Center are directing evacuees to the Delco Center at 4601 Pecan Brook Drive in Austin. They will open additional shelters as they are required.

San Marcos will open the San Marcos Activity Center at 501 E. Hopkins at 11:30 p.m. Saturday as a shelter for San Marcos residents who want to voluntarily leave flood-prone areas.

After Highway 71 was closed, the City of Bastrop opened a shelter at the First United Methodist Church of Bastrop located at 1201 Main Street.

The Smithville Recreation Center, located at 106 Gazley St. in Smithville, opened Friday evening for Bastrop County residents who wish to voluntarily evacuate, especially from areas that have been historically prone to flooding. Small household pets will be accepted. There are limited cages, so please bring a cage if you have one for your pet.

The following locations are also reportedly available in Marble Falls:

Best Western Marble Falls Inn: 830-693-5122