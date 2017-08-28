University of North Texas Offers Enrollment For Evacuees

DENTON, TEXAS (CBS HOUSTON) – The University of North Texas is assisting in the relief efforts for any college students that are affected and/or displaced as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

UNT will be admitting any students needing to transfer and waiving application fees to give displaced students a new educational home.

“As we watch the news about Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Texas’ Gulf Coast, our thoughts are with the people affected,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a press release.”Our university is a community of great compassion, and I know that we will support the impacted individuals in every way we can.”

For students interested in attending UNT they should call 940-565-2681 or e-mail undergrad@unt.edu