Texans Dedicate 2017 to Houston, Donate Towards Relief Efforts

FRISCO, TX (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans find themselves in Frisco, TX at the Dallas Cowboys billion dollar practice facility, The Star, as flooding and weather have made their return home impossible.

Despite being nearly 270 miles away from the devastation facing the city their thoughts are on those affected by the weather from Hurricane Harvey.

Speaking Monday after practice head coach Bill O’Brien, J.J. Watt, Tom Savage, and Johnathan Joseph made it clear while they are a football team they are Houstonians and Texans and their thoughts are on helping how they can.

Texans Owner Bob McNair will donate $1 million to support first response efforts by the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and the United Way of Greater Houston. The NFL Foundation, chaired by Charlotte Jones-Anderson, will match the donation. As of publication according to the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin the New England Patriots plan to match as well.

O’Brien praised the spirit of the community the Texans call home and lauded the rescue efforts he and the team have seen on social media and television. He called the what he had seen inspiring and said the spirit of the community was clear and present in the efforts.

The focus on the city and help is now, but when football is allowed back into the broken times, O’Brien wanted to make the Texans intentions clear.

“I can tell you right now we’re going to dedicate this season to the city of Houston, the people of Houston. There are no guarantees, that’s not what I’m here to say, but I will guarantee that this team will go out every Sunday, Monday, Thursday, whenever they ask us to play, and we’ll play our asses off for the city of Houston. I promise you that.”

O’Brien stated decisions on Thursday’s scheduled game with the Cowboys were made above his head and didn’t offer his thoughts further. The Texans are scheduled to begin their season in 13 days at home against the Jaguars.

