State Of Texas Evacuating Galveston County Residents

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The state of Texas is coordinating an effort to evacuate Galveston County residents who were impacted by flood waters.
According to the city of Galveston, those residents are being evacuated due to the uncertainty in the forecast for Tropical Storm Harvey and the limited access to food and fuel supply.
Authorities say warehouses that supply food to the island are flooded.
An airlift effort began at 12 p.m Monday at Scholes International Airport.
Texas officials have coordinated housing in North Texas shelters for these citizens.
