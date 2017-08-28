VOLUNTARY EVACUATION NEAR ADDICKS AND BARKER RESEVIORS | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS |FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS | SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER | LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE

North Texans Stuck On Cruise Ship For Extra Week

(CBS11) – Frustrated and helpless are words usually not associated with a cruise.

But that’s how some North Texans are feeling who are still stranded at sea because of Hurricane Harvey.

Janie Colbert of Fairview in Collin County is among hundreds on a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico and unable to get back to Texas because the Port of Galveston remains closed.

Colbert is on the Royal Caribbean ship Liberty of the Seas which was supposed to dock in Galveston Sunday but is now on its way to Florida.

Colbert says passengers are having to endure added expenses for necessities and internet service while they are stuck onboard.

She says passengers are not allowed off the ship until it is able to return Galveston on Friday.

That’s nearly a week after it was supposed to.

