Mayor Turner Establishes Harvey Relief Fund

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced late Sunday that he and the Greater Houston Community Foundation have established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and is accepting tax deductible donations.

“We are getting calls from across the country and right here in our hometown, and the generosity of people who understand this disaster is truly amazing,” said Mayor Turner in a statement. “Together we can make a difference to those who will need extensive help to get back on their feet once this storm is over.”

There are several ways for individuals to donate and are listed below

Online Credit Card Donations : Visit www.ghcf.org. Online credit card donations will be assessed a small fee, typically 3%, by the credit card companies. Donors have the option of increasing their credit card donations to cover this fee.

Checks/Money Orders : Mail to Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive, Suite 6000, Houston, TX 77056.

Transfer Cash by Wire: Wire To: JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Houston, TX

ABA # 021000021

For credit to: Greater Houston Community Foundation

A/C#: 849170287

For further credit to: Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund