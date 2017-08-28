Mandatory And Voluntary Evacuation Areas Across Houston

Harvey is expected to make a second landfall Tuesday, and here is the list of the mandatory and voluntary evacuations in the Houston area via KRPC:
Sugar Land:
Mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents in First Colony LID #1 and Fort Bend CountyLID #7 in the city’s ETJ is also under a mandatory evacuation. All other Sugar Land and ETJ residents within levee districts are under voluntary evacuations at this time.
Bay City:
Bay City will expect up to 10 feet of water downtown. Mandatory evacuation will go into effect for entire city at 1 p.m. Monday.
Brazoria County:
Low-lying coastal areas inland of the Intracoastal Waterway, residents living along San Bernard River
All residents living west of State Highway 288 and south of State Highway 6. An evacuation route has been established for State Highway 35 Westbound to Matagorda County to Northbound State Highway 71 reaching Interstate 10. THERE ARE NO OTHER EVACUATION ROUTES OUT OF BRAZORIA COUNTY. State Highway 35 WILL NOT be open indefinitely and will be unpassable with additional rains and river flooding. LEAVE NOW! Residents needing a place to go can shelter in Bell County. Self-Evacuation destination in Bell County will be the EXPO CENTER, 301 West Loop, Belton, Texas. Pets are welcome.
Gulf side of Intracoastal Canal
Residents in low-lying areas surrounding the San Bernard River (map)
Fort Bend County
Resident near the Brazos River are asked to evacuate, including areas in Missouri City (map)
Addicks and Barker reservoirs (in Harris and Fort Bend counties)
Friendswood
A 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew is in effect until further notice.
Jackson County
Matagorda County: No one allowed to return to FM 2031 (Beach Road in Matagorda) after 10:00 a.m. Friday until evacuation order is set aside
Montgomery County
Record levels of water are being released from Lake Conroe Dam. Flooding is imminent in some areas. The City of Conroe will be evacuating McDade Estates.
Conroe officials are recommending residents of the following neighborhoods also evacuate: River Plantation, Woodhaven Forest, Artesian, Riverbrook Drive and Sherbrook Circle (East of I-45 at 1488), neighborhoods off of FM 2854 and neighborhoods downstream from McDade Estates.
Additional neighborhoods or streets include, but not limited to, are:
- Aventura
- Bracebridge
- Carlton Woods Creekside
- Cascade Canyon
- Creek Ridge
- Gatewood Reserve
- Grogan’s Point
- Havergate
- Heritage Hill
- Heron’s Flight
- Horizon Ridge
- Hunters Crossing
- Landsdowne
- Legacy Point
- Lenox Hill
- Pondera Point
- Shawnee Ridge
- River Bank
- Stellar Point
- Tallowberry
- Tealbriar
- Trace Creek
- Timarron
- Timarron Lakes
Residents of Grogan’s Point, evacuation points have been established at Sawdust Road Baptist Church at 3100 Sawdust Rd. From there, residents will be transported across Sawdust Road, where buses will be waiting to transfer to local shelter. Residents wishing to be picked by any other means can depart from this location.
The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management has established a shelter at the following location:
St. Simon and Jude
26777 Glen Loch Road
The Woodlands, TX 77381
Refugio County
San Patricio County
Aransas Pass
Freeport: Bridge Harbor and all low, coastal, flood-prone areas
Ingleside
Mathis
Port Aransas
Port Lavaca
Portland
Robstown
Rockport
Rosenberg: West Street and Mulcahy Street, north of Avenue D; River Road area, all properties north of River Road adjacent to the river; North of Brazos, all properties north of the Brazos River within city limits; North Rosenberg, all properties east of 4th Street, north of Avenue B and all properties on First Street north of Avenue D; Seek shelter at Sacred Heart Church in Richmond at 507 S. 4th St.
Here is the list of Voluntary Evacuations per KPRC:
Chambers County: Smith Point; Cedar Point; all recreational vehicle parks and sites; all unanchored mobile homes, and any low-lying areas known to have flooded.
Freeport: Urged self-evacuation for entire city
Galveston County: Bolivar Peninsula, effective 8 a.m. Friday. All unincorporated low-lying areas, including San Leon, Bacliff, Freddiesville, Old Bayou Vista and Highland Bayou. The American Red Cross is opening a shelter at 1:30 p.m. at Abundant Life Christian Center at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. Bus transportation will be provided from the Crystal Beach Fire Station on Bolivar Peninsula, the Freddiesville Water Department and the Bacliff Senior Center. Buses will arrive to the Bolivar Peninsula around 10 a.m. and leave around 1 p.m. Buses will arrive in Freddiesville and Bacliff at 1 p.m.
Harris County: Inverness Forest subdivision (north of Kingsbridge Road, including east and west Greenbrook Drive and Kenchester Drives), El Lago, Shoreacres, Nassau Bay, Seabrook and Taylor Lake Village
Kemah
La Porte
Jersey Village along the bayous and low areas
Montgomery County: River Plantation – Recommended; Woodhaven Forest – Recommended; Artesian – Recommended; Riverbrook Dr. & Sherbrook Circle (East of I45 @ 1488) – Recommended; Neighborhoods off of FM 2854 – Recommended; Neighborhoods Downstream from McDade Estates – Recommended.
If you are not evacuating, the City of Conroe is encouraging Citizens to stay where they are until it is safe to leave.
Notice: for those areas that are affected by the release of water from the Lake Conroe Dam please be advised to monitor www.sjra.net for the updated release amount.