Mandatory And Voluntary Evacuation Areas Across Houston

Harvey is expected to make a second landfall Tuesday, and here is the list of the mandatory and voluntary evacuations in the Houston area via KRPC:

Sugar Land:

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents in First Colony LID #1 and Fort Bend CountyLID #7 in the city’s ETJ is also under a mandatory evacuation. All other Sugar Land and ETJ residents within levee districts are under voluntary evacuations at this time.

Bay City:

Bay City will expect up to 10 feet of water downtown. Mandatory evacuation will go into effect for entire city at 1 p.m. Monday.

Low-lying coastal areas inland of the Intracoastal Waterway, residents living along San Bernard River

Brazoria County:

All residents living west of State Highway 288 and south of State Highway 6. An evacuation route has been established for State Highway 35 Westbound to Matagorda County to Northbound State Highway 71 reaching Interstate 10. THERE ARE NO OTHER EVACUATION ROUTES OUT OF BRAZORIA COUNTY. State Highway 35 WILL NOT be open indefinitely and will be unpassable with additional rains and river flooding. LEAVE NOW! Residents needing a place to go can shelter in Bell County. Self-Evacuation destination in Bell County will be the EXPO CENTER, 301 West Loop, Belton, Texas. Pets are welcome.

Gulf side of Intracoastal Canal

Residents in low-lying areas surrounding the San Bernard River (map)

Fort Bend County

Resident near the Brazos River are asked to evacuate, including areas in Missouri City (map)

Addicks and Barker reservoirs (in Harris and Fort Bend counties)

Friendswood

A 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew is in effect until further notice.

Jackson County

Matagorda County: No one allowed to return to FM 2031 (Beach Road in Matagorda) after 10:00 a.m. Friday until evacuation order is set aside

Montgomery County

Record levels of water are being released from Lake Conroe Dam. Flooding is imminent in some areas. The City of Conroe will be evacuating McDade Estates.

Conroe officials are recommending residents of the following neighborhoods also evacuate: River Plantation, Woodhaven Forest, Artesian, Riverbrook Drive and Sherbrook Circle (East of I-45 at 1488), neighborhoods off of FM 2854 and neighborhoods downstream from McDade Estates.

Additional neighborhoods or streets include, but not limited to, are:

Aventura

Bracebridge

Carlton Woods Creekside

Cascade Canyon

Creek Ridge

Gatewood Reserve

Grogan’s Point

Havergate

Heritage Hill

Heron’s Flight

Horizon Ridge

Hunters Crossing

Landsdowne

Legacy Point

Lenox Hill

Pondera Point

Shawnee Ridge

River Bank

Stellar Point

Tallowberry

Tealbriar

Trace Creek

Timarron

Timarron Lakes

Residents of Grogan’s Point, evacuation points have been established at Sawdust Road Baptist Church at 3100 Sawdust Rd. From there, residents will be transported across Sawdust Road, where buses will be waiting to transfer to local shelter. Residents wishing to be picked by any other means can depart from this location.

The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management has established a shelter at the following location:

St. Simon and Jude

26777 Glen Loch Road

The Woodlands, TX 77381

Refugio County

San Patricio County

Aransas Pass

Freeport: Bridge Harbor and all low, coastal, flood-prone areas

Ingleside

Mathis

Port Aransas

Port Lavaca

Portland

Robstown

Rockport

Rosenberg: West Street and Mulcahy Street, north of Avenue D; River Road area, all properties north of River Road adjacent to the river; North of Brazos, all properties north of the Brazos River within city limits; North Rosenberg, all properties east of 4th Street, north of Avenue B and all properties on First Street north of Avenue D; Seek shelter at Sacred Heart Church in Richmond at 507 S. 4th St.