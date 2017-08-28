VOLUNTARY EVACUATION NEAR ADDICKS AND BARKER RESEVIORS | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS |FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS | SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER | LATEST DFW COVERAGE

Houston Police: 2,000 People Rescued So Far

Filed Under: Flood, Harvey, houston, Texas, Tropical Storm Harvey

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston police Chief Art Acevedo says authorities have rescued 2,000 people from flooding in the city.

Acevedo says the city has 185 critical rescue requests still pending as of Monday morning. He says the goal is to rescue those people by the end of the day.

The comments came at a news conference where officials provide updates on Harvey, which is still pouring rain on the Houston area.

Harvey came ashore late Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, as a Category 4 hurricane but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. The slow-moving storm has caused catastrophic flooding in Texas.

