Harvey Forces Rice Football To Relocate To TCU

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Rice football team is relocating to Texas Christian University in Fort Worth as flooding continues to inundate Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Owls opened the season over the weekend in Australia, where they lost to Stanford. They arrived in Los Angeles on Monday morning. They are expected to arrive in Dallas this afternoon and will temporarily set up headquarters at TCU until things improve in Houston.

Coach David Bailiff says: “While we would love to be coming home today, our first responsibility is the safety of these players. We learned some lessons in 2008 (during Hurricane Ike) about coming home too soon.”

The Owls have a week off before traveling to play the University of Texas at El Paso on Sept. 9.

Rice is the latest Houston sports team to have its plans altered because of the storm. The Texans have relocated to Dallas and are awaiting word on where their scheduled home preseason game against the Cowboys on Thursday will be played. The Astros are also in Dallas, waiting to see where their scheduled home series set to begin on Tuesday against the Rangers will be played.

