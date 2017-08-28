Harvey Drifting ‘Erratically’ Back Toward Gulf

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Harvey is drifting “erratically” back toward the Gulf Coast after having moved inland since making landfall late Friday.
An advisory Monday afternoon from the center says life-threatening flooding continues for Houston and the broader southeastern Texas region.
Harvey has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The center says it may slowly intensify as it moves closer to the coast.
Harvey is forecast to turn back toward the northeast at some point Tuesday.
An additional 25 inches of rainfall is forecast through Friday and the center says other threats include tornadoes and a coastal storm surge of 1 to 3 feet moving inland from the coast.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)