Grocery Stores in Houston Area Open on Monday 8/28

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Here is a list of grocery stores that are currently open in the Houston area. If you have any additional food locations that may be open contact Alex Del Barrio at alexdelbarrio@sportsradio610.com
HEB
Alabama/ Dunlavy
Alvin
Angleton
Atascocita
Beaumont 5
Beaumont 6
Beechnut
Blackhawk
Brenham
Bryan 1
Bryan 3
Bunker Hill
Carthage
Champion Forest
Clear Lake
Clear Lake 2
Cleveland
College Station
College Station 2
Columbus
Conroe
Conroe 2
Crockett
Deer Park
El Campo
Fairfield (290/Mason)
Friendswood
Fry/Tuckerton
Grant/Spring Cypress
Gulfgate
Huntsville
Indian Springs
Jones/West
JVSS 01 Veterans Mem
JVSS 06 W Bellfort
JVSS 07 Fuqua/Beltway 8
JVSS 08 Aldine Westfield
Kempwood
Kingwood
Kirkwood
Lake Jackson
League City
Livingston
Lufkin
Lumberton
Mason
Mi Tienda 1
Mid County
Orange
Pearland 2
Pearland Plus!
Riley Fuzzel
Riverpark
Santa Fe
Spring Cypress
Stuebner Louetta
Sugar Land
Summerwood
Texas City
Tomball
Vintage Market
Wharton
Woodlands 4
Woodlands 5
Kroger – Locations will close at 9pm
- 600 12Th St Lake Charles, LA 70601
- 2010 Country Club Rd. Lake Charles, LA 70605
- 1421 S. Beglis Sulphur, LA 70663
- 5150 Buffalo Speedway Houston, TX 77005
- 1035 N Shepherd Dr. Houston, TX 77008
- 13133 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77014
- 1352 W 43Rd St. Houston, TX 77018
- 1938 W Gray St. Houston, TX 77019
- 7747 Kirby Dr. Houston, TX 77030
- 6350 N Eldridge Pkwy Houston, TX 77041
- 9919 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77042
- 1505 Wirt Rd. Houston, TX 77055
- 1950 El Dorado Blvd. Houston, TX 77062
- 9125 W Sam Houston Pkwy N Houston, TX 77064
- 9330 Jones Rd. Houston, TX 77065
- 12400 Fm 1960 Rd W. Houston, TX 77065
- 2300 Gessner Rd. Houston, TX 77080
- 9303 Highway 6 S. Houston, TX 77083
- 12434 State Highway 249 Houston, TX 77086
- 11701 S Sam Houston Pkwy E. Houston, TX 77089
- 8550 Highway 6 North @ West Road Houston, TX 77095
- 2222 Interstate 45 N. Conroe, TX 77301
- 220 S Loop 336 W. Conroe, TX 77304
- 12605 I-45 N. Willis, TX 77318
- 25651 Us Hwy 59 N. Kingwood, TX 77339
- 223 IH 45 S. Huntsville, TX 77340
- 3410 Northpark Dr. Kingwood, TX 77345
- 19300 W Lake Houston Pkwy. Humble, TX 77346
- 6616 Fm 1488 Rd. Magnolia, TX 77354
- 20168 Eva Street Montgomery, TX 77356
- 22030 Market Place Dr. New Caney, TX 77357
- 5671 Treaschwig Rd. Spring, TX 77373
- 14060 FM 2920 Rd. Tomball, TX 77377
- 6060 FM 2920 Rd. Spring, TX 77379
- 8745 Spring Cypress Rd. Spring, TX 77379
- 15802 Champion Forest Dr. Spring, TX 77379
- 18518 Kuykendahl Rd. Spring, TX 77379
- 4747 Research Forest Dr. The Woodlands, TX 77381
- 8000 Research Forest Dr. The Woodlands, TX 77382
- 6700 Woodlands Pkwy Ste 600 The Woodlands, TX 77382
- 2301 Rayford Rd. Spring, TX 77386
- 25050 F.M. 1093 Richmond, TX 77406
- 8011 W Grand Pkwy S. Richmond, TX 77407
- 17455 Spring Cypress Rd. Cypress, TX 77429
- 13135 Louetta Rd. Cypress, TX 77429
- 9703 Barker Cypress Rd. Cypress, TX 77433
- 6055 N Fry Rd. Katy, TX 77449
- 2700 West Grand Parkway N. Katy, TX 77449
- 6200 Highway 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
- 24401 Brazos Town Xing Rosenberg, TX 77471
- 1712 Spring Green Blvd. Katy, TX 77494
- 9806 Gaston Rd. Katy, TX 77494
- 11565 S Highway 6 Sugar Land, TX 77498
- 3550 Spencer Hwy. Pasadena, TX 77504
- 2619 Red Bluff Rd. Pasadena, TX 77506
- 3100 S Gordon St. Alvin, TX 77511
- 1804 N Velasco St. Angleton, TX 77515
- 6315 Garth Rd. Baytown, TX 77521
- 800 N Dixie Dr. Clute, TX 77531
- 5730 Seawall Blvd. Galveston, TX 77551
- 1300 W Fairmont Pkwy. La Porte, TX 77571
- 1920 W League City Pkwy. League City, TX 77573
- 1905 El Mar Ln. Seabrook, TX 77586
- 3541 Palmer Hwy. Texas City, TX 77590
- 1600 N 16Th St. Orange, TX 77630
- 3965 Dowlen Rd. Beaumont, TX 77706
- 3845 Phelan Blvd. Beaumont, TX 77707
- 2303 Boonville Rd. Bryan, TX 77808
- 3535 Longmire Dr. College Station, TX 77845