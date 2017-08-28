Cougars’ Head Coach Sampson Asks Coaches Nationwide For Harvey Donations

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – University of Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson has placed a call to action to coaches all across the country to help with relief efforts in response to Hurricane Harvey.

Coach Sampson tweeted on Monday that he is asking for coaches to donate 20 shirts and 10 pairs of shoes so that he can donate them to those in need after thousands have been displaced and evacuated from their homes.

Sampson says he is taking donations of any kind and has already receievd pledges of support from several high school, junior college and major college l programs including, Memphis, Duke, Alabama and Kentucky.

Anyone that wants to donate to Coach Sampson’s cause can send their shirts and shoes to:

Coach Kelvin Sampson

University of Houston Men’s Basketball

Guy V. Lewis Development Facility

3480 Cullen Blvd.

Houston, TX 77204

