Celebrities Raising Money For Harvey Relief, And How You Can Help

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – When it comes to rallying around a common cause, how is this for three names: actor and comedian Kevin Hart, Houston’s own NFL Star J.J. Watt and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Each of them are bringing in big dollars for Hurricane Harvey relieve efforts.

Hart touched off his campaign with a $25,000 donation and an Instagram post, calling on fellow celebrities like Jay-Z, Jerry Seinfeld and Justin Timberlake to follow suit and tag other celebs.

“Prayers go out to Houston,” Hart added.

Feeling helpless, waiting out the storm in Dallas, Watt started a crowdfunding cite to raise money for disaster relief. After blowing through the initial goals of raising $250,000 and $500,000, Watt raised the ante to one million dollars. He and Houston Rockets’ Chris Paul also made sizable donations.

I forgot the link… here it is. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

Last but not least, Kraft said he will match the first $1 million raised by the American Red Cross.

“Houston is a special city to our family and our organization,” Kraft said in a statement.

“The New England Patriots and our fans have celebrated two of our franchise’s greatest and most memorable moments in Houston,” Kraft said in a statement.

The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Houston this February to win their fifth Super Bowl. They won their second Super Bowl in Houston back in 2004, beating the Carolina Panthers.

If you want to help, just click on this link and it will take you to a page for the CBS11 Disaster Relief Drive.