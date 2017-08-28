Bush Family Says Their “Hearts Are In Houston”

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) – Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are expressing their support for Texas residents affected by Harvey.

The Bushes live for most of the year in Houston, but spend summers on the Maine coast.

In a statement, the Bushes said Monday that while they’re currently at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, their “hearts are in Houston.”

They issued a statement Monday saying they’re praying for Houston and are “truly inspired” by the people who’re answering the call to help their neighbors. They said, “This we know: Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild.”

Later Monday, George W. Bush and his wife Laura released a statement on the disaster:

“This morning I spoke with Governor Abbott about the rescue and operations underway in Houston and along the Gulf Coast. Laura and I are moved by the heroic work of the first responders and volunteers who are putting themselves at risk to save others. The devastation breaks our hearts, but we are confident that these strong communities will recover and thrive.

“Laura and I are pleased to donate to Team Rubicon, the Red Cross, and the Salvation Army. We hope our fellow citizens will join us in giving to these groups and others that are making a difference on the ground. We are proud of the people of Texas for showing the resilience and compassion of our state, and we pray for their safety and well-being.”

Harvey made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered as a tropical storm, causing catastrophic flooding in Texas.

