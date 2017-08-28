BREAKING: Texans-Cowboys Preseason Game Moves To Arlington

FRISCO (CBS HOUSTON) – The NFL announced Monday afternoon that Thursday’s preseason match-up between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys will move from Houston’s NRG Stadium to AT&T Stadium in Arlington due to the ongoing weather issues related to Hurricane Harvey.

Kickoff for the game will remain at 7 pm central time. Ticket information and additional game day information will be available later this week.

The Texans did not return to Houston after Saturday’s preseason game against the Saints and instead took the team to the Dallas-Ft.Worth area. The team practiced Monday morning at The Star, the practice facility of the Cowboys.

“We do really appreciate everything that the Dallas Cowboys have done to accommodate us,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said. “Letting us practice here, use their locker room, their indoor facility, their weight room, their cafeteria. It’s just an incredible place here and we really want to thank Mr. Jones, his family and the Dallas Cowboys – Jason Garrett, Stephen Jones – for allowing us to come here and practice.”

Earlier today O’Brien announced that Texans owner Bob McNair and the Texans are donating $1 million to the United Way relief fund which was also matched by the NFL Foundation. The total contribution will support first response efforts by the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, and United Way of Greater Houston.

The NFL also announced that they, along with consultation of the Texans will continue to monitor the situation in Houston and adjust the team’s plans as necessary.

