‘Better Than A Hotel’ Properties in College Station, Austin Offering Housing

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Better Than a Hotel, a temporary housing service for visitors to College Station and Austin are making available rentals free to the evacuees to those affected by Hurricane Harvey until all available housing is filled.

Better than a hotel has two properties in College Station and several in the Austin area.

If you have been displaced and evacuated and can safely reach Austin or College Station Better Than A Hotel asks you to contact Albert Smith at albert@betterthanahotel.com and he and his staff will coordinate a location and check in procedure.

Better than a hotel says that their hearts and prayers go out to all who have been affected by the hurricane and subsequent flooding.

For information and property locations visit betterthanahotel.com