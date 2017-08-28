Advocare Texas Kickoff Moving To New Orleans

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – NRG Stadium will not be hosting any football this week as the Advocare Texas Kickoff game between BYU and LSU has been moved from Houston to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The game will still be on Saturday September 2nd with an 8:30 pm kickoff and will be televised on ESPN.

“First and foremost, we are keeping the citizens of the Houston region, and the thousands of first responders, in our thoughts during this very difficult time,” said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and events said in a statement on Monday “Over the last 72 hours, we have been in constant contact with all entities involved, including our partners at the Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, the SEC and both institutions. Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with the relocation.

ESPN also indicated that several venues and cities offered to host the event to assist Houston and the two competing schools including San Antonio, Dallas, Jacksonville, and Nashville.

“Efforts are underway in New Orleans and we will work with the fans, the Superdome, the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau and both schools throughout the week to ensure the most optimal game day experience for all.”

This is the second game moved out of NRG Stadium this week as Thursday’s NFL preseason match-up between the Cowboys and Texans was relocated to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

Ticket information including information about refunds for the game will be made available soon at, updates and additional detail will be forthcoming and made available at http://www.advocaretexaskickoff.com/.

