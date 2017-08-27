Texans Offense Struggles In 13 – 0 Loss To Saints

NEW ORLEANS (SPORTSRADIO 610) If third preseason games are the most important game before the NFL regular season, the Texans offense may want a redo. They were shut out by the Saints 13 – 0 Saturday night in New Orleans.

“I mean, we didn’t score,” said Tom Savage. “Obviously that’s on the quarterback.”

“We didn’t coach well or play well on offense tonight,” said Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. “Too many penalties. Illegal formations. Twelve men in the huddle twice. Delay of game. It was bad ball. I have to do a better job, and we all have to do a better job offensively.”

The Texans managed only 246 total yards of offense on the game. They averaged a paltry 2.7 yards per carry on the ground, threw for just 189 yards, and were 5-17 on third down. On top of that, they were penalized 8 times for 66 yards.

“A lot of times we kind of shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and stuff,” said Savage. “The game’s not meant to be second and fifteen, first and whatever. We’ve got to execute the simple basic rules of an offense on first down.”

Savage – who will start at quarterback in the Texans regular season opener against the Jaguars September 10th – was 10 – 16 for 79 yards in 4 series of work.

Pressure was a problem for the Texans throughout the game. The Saints racked up 4 sacks and another 9 QB hits. But Tom Savage thought his offensive line performed well.

“I think they did a great job,” said Savage about his offensive line. “Obviously there were some communications things that I’ve got to get with them on. But I think they blocked their tails off and did good.”

Backup quarterback Deshaun Watson felt the pass rush too, getting sacked twice.

“They threw a lot of pressure at him, which is good for a rookie quarterback to see,” said O’Brien. “I thought sometimes he handled it pretty well . . . and other times maybe he missed it or maybe the receiver missed it. I think it’s something where he’s really going to watch the tape and really improve. I think it’s a good game for all of us to have on film to learn from.”

Watson played 6 series for the Texans. He finished the game 11 – 21 for 116 yards and an interception, while rushing 2 times for 10 yards.

“It didn’t go our way,” said Deshaun Watson. “But it’s a good tape to learn from.”

The Texans once again were missing several key starters on offense. Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Braxton Miller sat out, as did tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz. On top of that, tackle Duane Brown – in the midst of a holdout – has still yet to report to the team.

“You can’t use that as an excuse, but we are not at full strength player wise,” said Bill O’Brien. “We’ve got to get back to practice and fix some of the things that happened here. There’s not a lot of gameplanning that goes on in these games. They executed defensively better than we executed offensively obviously. So we have to learn from it and do a better job moving forward.”

“There’s going to be injuries,” “The good thing is they’re at practice every day. We’re watching the film together. We’re communicating . . . that’s the way this league is. There’s going to be injuries. I think the guys are doing a good job of stepping up and making plays.”

Due to Hurricane Harvey, the Texans were unable to fly back to Houston after the game. Instead, they flew back to Dallas.

