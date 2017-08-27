HARVEY UPDATES: SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER

Savage, O’Brien Comfortable Heading Into Regular Season

By Paul Gallant
New Orleans (SPORTSRADIO 610) Saturday night’s 13 – 0 Texans loss will likely be the last time we see Tom Savage before Houston kicks off the regular season September 10th against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And Savage can’t wait.

I’m 100% confident in myself,” said Savage after the game. “I can’t wait to get going this regular season. Deep down inside we just lost but I’m smiling. I can’t wait. I can’t wait to get out there.”

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien echoed his quarterback’s thoughts.

“I’m very comfortable with him, continued O’Brien. “He’s got good command of what we’re doing. He understands the ins and outs of the protections and the running game and how to operate the offense. So I’m very comfortable with him.”

Savage didn’t have a flashy stat line Saturday night. He was 10 – 16 for 79 yards on the game and was under constant pressure. But he didn’t turn the ball over, and considering the missing offensive contributors – Duane Brown, C.J. Fiedorowicz, DeAndre Hopkins, and Braxton Miller – Houston’s head coach liked what he saw.

“Tonight was a tough night,” said O’Brien. “They threw a lot of things at us. And he handled some of it. Some of it, we need to do a better job coaching. There’s just a lot of different things that came up tonight that are good to have on film.

