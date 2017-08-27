FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS | SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER

J.J. Watt Tweets Concern/Fundraising For Houston

J.J. Watt and teammates compete in the 2017 Charity Classic Softball Game at Minute Maid Park. (Photo Credit: Garret Heinrich/SportsRadio 610)

When it comes to doing big things for the city, there’s no one else that has big of a reach as our own JJ Watt.

As news came in surrounding the effects of Hurricane Harvey, leave it to JJ to set up a relief fund to try and help with recovery efforts for Houston.

Check out what he tweeted not too long ago:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen