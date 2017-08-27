How To Apply For FEMA Help After Harvey Disaster

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) — People affected by Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent storms in the Houston area can apply for federal assistance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced.
According to a statement from FEMA, applicants could possibly receive rental payments for temporary housing, unemployment payments, loans to cover residential losses not covered by insurance, and grants for home repairs and replacement of personal property, as well as other disaster-related needs.
Almost 25 percent of Texans live in areas covered by the federal declaration which opened up after President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration prior to Harvey’s landfall.
Gov. Greg Abbott declared fifty of the state’s counties state disaster zones.
Applicants may apply for help from FEMA by registering on the website DisasterAssistance.gov. If you do not have internet access you can call (800) 621-FEMA (3362).
Individuals who have speech disabilities or hearing loss and use TTY should call (800) 462-7585 directly; those who use 711 or Video Relay Service should call (800) 621-3362. Both toll-free numbers will be operational from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice, according to FEMA.
