FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS | SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER

Houston Texans Forced To Stay In Dallas Because Of Harvey; Cowboys Game Uncertain

Filed Under: Houston Texans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 26: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 26, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans finished their 13-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Saturday Night but the team was not able to head home after the game because of flooding in the Houston Area due to the impacts of Hurricane Harvey.

The team was instead forced to fly to Dallas to wait out the storm and doesn’t yet know when they will be able to return.

The team released the following statement via their PR Twitter account:

The Texans are scheduled to play the Cowboys in their final preseason game on Thursday night at NRG Stadium.  If weather forecasts are correct, the flooding in the Houston area could last through Wednesday.

The NFL has not yet released a statement on what will happen with that game Thursday.

Many of the player’s families are back in Houston, suffering through the storm which is seeing historic floods throughout the Houston area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen