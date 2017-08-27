Houston Texans Forced To Stay In Dallas Because Of Harvey; Cowboys Game Uncertain

The Houston Texans finished their 13-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Saturday Night but the team was not able to head home after the game because of flooding in the Houston Area due to the impacts of Hurricane Harvey.

The team was instead forced to fly to Dallas to wait out the storm and doesn’t yet know when they will be able to return.

The team released the following statement via their PR Twitter account:

Statement from the Houston Texans on the team's delayed return to Houston due to Hurricane Harvey: pic.twitter.com/nPpvMMBNGt — Texans PR (@TexansPR) August 27, 2017

The Texans are scheduled to play the Cowboys in their final preseason game on Thursday night at NRG Stadium. If weather forecasts are correct, the flooding in the Houston area could last through Wednesday.

The NFL has not yet released a statement on what will happen with that game Thursday.

Many of the player’s families are back in Houston, suffering through the storm which is seeing historic floods throughout the Houston area.