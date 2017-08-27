VOLUNTARY EVACUATION NEAR ADDICKS AND BARKER RESEVIORS | FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS | SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER

CBS Radio Houston Hurricane Harvey Coverage (Podcast)

By Joshua Reese
Filed Under: Houston texas, Hurricane Harvey

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – CBS Houston brings you wall to wall coverage of Hurricane Harvey. Listen in to Lauren Kelly and Sarah Pepper of Mix 96, plus George Lindsey and Kyle King of 100.3 the Bull to find the latest info in Houston about the dangerous flooding. 

Guests during Sunday’s coverage include Vernon Loeb of the Houston Chronicle, Mark Vandermeer of the Houston Texans, Mattress Mack and Chief Meteorologist at KPRC-TV Frank Billingsley along with many others. Listen in and stay informed.

Hour 1

Hour 2

Hour 3

Hour 4

More from Joshua Reese
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen