The Best of The Triple Threat 08-25-17

By Ted Johnson
Filed Under: fantasy football, Fantasy Football 2017, Fantasy Football Draft, Houston Astros, Houston Texans, John McClain, Jose Altuve, Lisa Ann, New Orleans Saints, NFL preseason, NFL training camp, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, Ted Johnson, Texans training camp, The Triple Threat, triple threat

Four facts and a lie. Sean, Rich, and Ted play a game they call Liar’s Poker to give away some football tickets. This time Rich has to guess what stories from Sean are true or false. Includes a great story about watching the OJ Simpson Bronco chase with Lou Holtz.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with fantasy football expert Lisa Ann to get some advice and tips for upcoming drafts and auctions.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Astros losing a series to the Nationals, Jose Altuve’s neck injury, the players weekend custom jerseys, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted spend two segments with John McClain talking about the Texans vs Saints pre-season game, team plans on dealing with the hurricane, injuries, and who needs to step up to earn a roster spot.

 

