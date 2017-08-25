The Best of The Triple Threat 08-25-17

Four facts and a lie. Sean, Rich, and Ted play a game they call Liar’s Poker to give away some football tickets. This time Rich has to guess what stories from Sean are true or false. Includes a great story about watching the OJ Simpson Bronco chase with Lou Holtz.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with fantasy football expert Lisa Ann to get some advice and tips for upcoming drafts and auctions.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Astros losing a series to the Nationals, Jose Altuve’s neck injury, the players weekend custom jerseys, and more.
Sean, Rich, and Ted spend two segments with John McClain talking about the Texans vs Saints pre-season game, team plans on dealing with the hurricane, injuries, and who needs to step up to earn a roster spot.