The Best of Gallant At Night 8-25

Paul updates listeners with the status of Hurricane Harvey and its impact on local events.

Paul reacts to the Astros losing to the Nationals in extra innings Thursday.

In the Nightly News: Paul doesn’t get the hype behind the Mayweather/McGregor fight and more.

Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury may dismantle the Kyrie Irving Cavs/Celtics trade and more.

Paul reacts to Astros pitcher Lance McCuller’s underwhelming outing in his rehab start.

In the Last Call: Paul finds out why Le’veon Bell may be holding out for a new contract and more.

