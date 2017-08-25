The Best of Gallant At Night 8-25

Hurricane Harvey Upgraded To A Category 4 Hurricane Late Friday Eventing with the eye of the storm just off the Texas coast, Hurricane Harvey was upgraded from a category 3 to a category 4 hurricane. With time running out, tens of thousands of people fled Friday from the path of an increasingly menacing-looking Hurricane Harvey as it took aim at a wide swath of the Texas Gulf Coast that includes oil refineries, chemical plants and dangerously flood-prone Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city.