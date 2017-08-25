Brees Praises Texans QBs; Defense After Joint practice

NEW ORLEANS (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints face off against each other on Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the third preseason game for both clubs. In preparation for what is traditionally the most important week of the preseason the two squads got together for a joint practice at the Saints practice facility.

A week after hosting the Patriots at the Greenbrier in West Virginia the Texans had another opportunity to work against one of NFL’s all-time great quarterbacks. After facing Tom Brady last week and now squaring off against the Drew Brees led Saints.

For the Texans QB tandem the last two weeks have been a unique opportunity to see two of the best of all time work. Starting QB Tom Savage praised Brees and the way he works on the practice field.

“The way he operates, the way he handles himself, his body language, everything,” Savage said. “He’s one of the greatest of all-time. I played against the greatest of all-time last week. It’s awesome to be able to sit there and watch and kind of take parts of his game and try to implement it in your own game.”

Brees was honored by the praise from Savage and commended the fourth year Texan QB for the way he handled his role stepping in for the struggling Brock Osweiler in 2016.

“I have a lot of respect for him especially the way he approached last season and the job that he did when he came in,” Brees said. “Certainly seems like the team has a lot of confidence in him, listening to the way other guys talk about him and the way the coach talks about him.”

As for the Texans rookie QB Deshaun Watson, Brees shared that he met him at a pre-draft workout and gave he and some other draft prospects advice for transitioning into the NFL. Brees is impressed with Watson’s potential for NFL stardom as he waits his turn as the Houston back-up.

“(Watson’s) as talented as they come and he’s played in and won a lot of big football games,” Brees said. “He’s played extremely well against some pretty well respected teams and defenses. Obviously when you look at that Alabama defense and what he was able to accomplish against those guys over the last two years (it’s impressive).”

Ultimately Brees wasn’t paying attention to the Houston offense, but rather the defense that boast one of the best front seven in football.

“I’ve played against (Watt and Clowney) a few times now, whether it’d be practicing against them or in games against them. They are as good as they get,” Brees said. “Throw (Whitney) Mercilus at the end of the deal and that linebacker core, that’s as good of a front seven as you’re going to get in football without a doubt.”

