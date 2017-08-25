HARVEY UPDATES: SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER

Best of In The Loop 8-25-17

By Chris Jones
John and  Cody give updates on Hurricane Harvey and what stores to go for supplies throught the Houston area.

 

Former IBF champion at light middleweight Raul Marquez joins the show and give his thoughts on Hurricane Harvey, Floyd Mayweather, and he eplains how Mayweather could knockout McGreggor.

 

John and Cody discussed Mayweather comment on him wanting to knock McGreggor out.

 

John and Cody give their thoughts on what needs to happen now that Tom Savage is the starter for the Texans

 

Tigers/Yankees Brawl, Dabo got paid, and Derrick Rose new teammate is dating his high school girlfriend, and more on What’s Trending.

 

 

