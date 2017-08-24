HARVEY UPDATES: SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER

The Best of The Triple Threat 08-24-17

By Rich Lord
Filed Under: all due respect, Houston Oilers, Houston Texans, John McClain, Kevin Johnson, NFL Hall of Fame, Nick Martin, rich lord, robert brazile, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, triple threat, Whitney Mercilus, with all due respect

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with John McClain of the Houston Chronicle about the news that Oilers great Robert Brazile was nominated by the seniors committee for the 2018 Hall of Fame class.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Houston Oilers great “Dr. Doom” Robert Brazile about being one step closer to the NFL Hall of Fame.

 

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them during All Due Respect. Included is a story about a Florida car thief who was foiled by the lunar eclipse.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted debate who will be the next Houston Texans player to make the Pro Bowl.

 

More from Rich Lord
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen