The Best of The Triple Threat 08-24-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with John McClain of the Houston Chronicle about the news that Oilers great Robert Brazile was nominated by the seniors committee for the 2018 Hall of Fame class.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Houston Oilers great “Dr. Doom” Robert Brazile about being one step closer to the NFL Hall of Fame.

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them during All Due Respect. Included is a story about a Florida car thief who was foiled by the lunar eclipse.

Sean, Rich, and Ted debate who will be the next Houston Texans player to make the Pro Bowl.