The Best of Gallant At Night 8-24

Paul’s experience with late hurricane preppers reminds him of how sports teams like the Houston Texans seem to struggle with planning ahead.

A discussion on the return of Jadeveon Clowney spins into the funniest out-of-context phrases we hear in sports and other professions.

In the Nightly News: Paul actually agrees with a LeBron statement and more.

In the Late Night Snack: Sharks, a girl fight and more.

The imminent arrival of Hurricane Harvey prompts Paul to list the best and worst Harveys.

After Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant catches flack for not taking a stand for social issues, Paul wonders if everyone is required to represent a cause.

Paul reacts to a former Oilers linebacker’s Hall of Fame nomination, questions what the best time of our lives is and more in the Last Call/I Learned Something.

