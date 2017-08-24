O’Brien, Texans Concerned For Houston With Harvey Approaching

NEW ORLEANS (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans held their joint workout with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday morning in Louisiana ahead of their preseason contest on Saturday at the Superdome.

Football was in the forefront of the Texans players and coaches, but in the back of their minds was the pending inclement weather back in Houston as Hurricane Harvey is set to make landfall and affect the Houston area with heavy rains winds and possible flooding.

“I pray for all of us back in Houston and hope everybody stays safe,” O’Brien said on Thursday. “Hopefully it starts to blow the other way. It’s a tough deal when you have hurricane season during this time of the year and, like I said, I hope everybody stays safe.”

The players who have homes and families in Houston are concerned as they will spend the next several days in New Orleans with their third preseason game on the horizon, but have part of their attention back on their home city.

“I definitely keep an eye (on it). I’ve got family back there, of course,” linebacker Whitney Mercilus said. “I hope everybody’s safe. Everybody from the fans to my family and all that and hopefully everybody stays away from the flood, as we’ve had some issues for the last few years.”

The Texans are business as usual right now and preparing for another workout on Friday and the game itself on Saturday. O’Brien made clear though that family is most important thing should anything major happen to the city.

“Let’s see what happens, but certainly if something does happen to that effect, we’ll have to address it with our players and make sure that – family comes first. It’s never football over family,” O’Brien said.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio