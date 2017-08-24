Jaelen Strong Will Miss Season Opener With Suspension

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans’ wide receiver unit has been decimated with injuries throughout the preseason.

With a longterm injury to Will Fuller which could keep out through the midpoint of the season, and minor ailments to DeAndre Hopkins and Braxton Miller, Jaelen Strong has been asked to step up his role during training camp.

Strong now will be the latest Texan sidelined in the season opener on September 10th when the Texans open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he serves a one game suspension.

Strong was arrested on February 28th of 2016 on a charge of marijuana possession. Nearly a year and a half after the incident took place the NFL announced today that Strong was officially suspended for one game without pay.

Strong had appealed his suspension but his request was denied and the suspension was levied this afternoon.

“Jaelen Strong of the Houston Texans has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. Strong will be eligible to return to the Texans’ active roster on Monday, September 11 following the team’s September 10th game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Strong is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.”

Strong, now in his third year with the Texans, tweeted out a statement acknowledging the mistake and taking responsibility and the punishment.

“I am disappointed to find out I’ve been suspended for the first game of the season for an incident that took place over a year and a half ago. I’ve done everything right since that night. I have learned and matured. I have dedicated myself to being the best person I can be for this team, this city and our community and I want to be someone kids can look up to. I made a mistake that night, but I won’t let this define me.” – Jaelen Strong

The Texans will likely have DeAndre Hopkins available for the season opener. The Texans have also been using Bruce Ellington and Dres Anderson in the absence of all the injured receivers.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio