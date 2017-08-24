Houston Dynamo Game Cancelled Because Of Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the Texas coastline will see the Houston Dynamo game at BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City canceled and rescheduled at a later date SportsRadio 610 has learned.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to hit the Texas coast southwest of the Houston area on late Friday or early Saturday morning with wide ranging effects across Texas. Houston is being forecasted to receive upwards of 15-inches of rain while the storm pounds the Gulf coast.

The Dynamo are coming off a tough 3-3 draw against intrastate rival FC Dallas on Wednesday.

There has been no announced date for the game to be replayed.