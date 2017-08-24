Houston Area School Closings – Hurricane Harvey

With Hurricane Harvey approaching the Texas coast School districts around the area are canceling classes. We will update this page when we hear of more announcements.
CURRENT CLOSINGS AS OF 1:40pm 8/24
Sweeney ISD: Closed 8/25
Spring ISD: Cancelled All Activities 8/25 & 8/26
Houston Community College: Closed 3 pm 8/25-8/28
Palacios ISD: Closed 8/25
La Port ISD: Closed 8/24 @ COB through 8/28 – No After School Activities 8/24
Alvin ISD: Closed 8/25
Bay City ISD: Closed 8/25
Brazosport ISD: Closed 8/25
Houston ISD: Closed 8/28 – All Athletic games and practices for 8/25 & 8/26 Cancelled
