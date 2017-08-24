Best of In The Loop 8-24-17

John and Cody are live from Las Vegas and they talk about Hurricane Harvey coming to Houston, and Texans QB battle

NFL.com released a article on current QB battles and they talk about who’s winning and who’s currently lost in their current QB situation.

What’s Trending: Rich Hill legendary 1 hitter lost, Kristaps Prozingus is being thirsty on social media, and we have a Powerball lottery winner.

Donald Penn showed up to the Raiders, How does this make Daune Brown and the Texans look?

John and Cody talk College footbal and give their over and under on the up and coming season. John give his super secret Heisman sleeper of the year.

Thursday’s Top 3 is a hurricane hot take edition.